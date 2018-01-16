App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 16, 2018 11:24 AM IST | Source: PTI

GNFC shuts down Dahej plant indefinitely post gas leak

"In the morning on January 15, 2018, there has been a sudden leakage at TDI-II plant, Dahej, which called for plant shutdown at Dahej (Gujarat) ... However, as a matter of abundant precaution, management has decided to close the plant indefinitely," GNFC said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) today said it has shut down its plant at Dahej indefinitely post a gas leak incident.

"In the morning on January 15, 2018, there has been a sudden leakage at TDI-II plant, Dahej, which called for plant shutdown at Dahej (Gujarat) ... However, as a matter of abundant precaution, management has decided to close the plant indefinitely," GNFC said in a regulatory filing.

The company clarified that neither there was any property damage nor any loss of life.

It said the plant will be closed till the "root cause is thoroughly analysed, reviewed and necessary further safety measures to be taken are fully evaluated in addition to current safety precautions".

related news

GNFC said "this decision to close TDI-II Plant indefinitely is taken till the process of necessary preparations, putting in place further checks and balances and thorough evaluation is over".

In November 2016 too, the facility was shut down after a mechanical failure in a chemical reactor caused leakage of poisonous phosgene gas.

The company restarted commercial operation in February last year, more than three months after being shut due to gas leak. Six people had died in the incident.

The state PSU had conducted a safety audit by an international company before restarting it.

The safety/hazard operatability as well as asset stability study was done by Lloyd, a UK-based company, under supervision of experts from several countries..

TDI is mainly used in manufacturing of flexible polyurethane foam, furniture cushion, industrial gaskets, protective pads for sports & medical use and in automobiles - seats furniture, lining and sun visors.

Shares of GNFC were trading 4.73 per cent lower at Rs 515 on BSE.

tags #Business #Companies #Dahej plant #gas #Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.