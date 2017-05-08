GM’s India bet souring with poor sales, fewer dealers and stuttering investments

Last month the eight-model strong line-up of General Motors clocked 883 units in sales in India. When compared to its peers GM’s performance was dismal. Even luxury car market leader Mercedes sold a little over 1,000 units during the same month.

April sales have proved to be a testimony of the challenging times that the world’s third biggest automaker is facing in India despite being the first automotive multinational to set foot here. Market share of the company has dipped to 0.85 percent as of last financial year according to SIAM data.

The company, which sells Chevrolet brand of cars, is yet to turn profitable. Its FY16 net loss stood at Rs 663 crore with a net worth of just Rs 787 crore. In comparison Japanese giant Nissan, which entered Indian little over a decade ago clocked a profit of Rs 373 crore during the same year with a net worth of Rs 1,147 crore.

GM's dealers strength has nearly halved compared to its peak. From nearly 300 dealers 6-7 years ago only 165 remain operational today, many of whom are struggling to stay afloat. With an average of just five cars per dealer GM’s dealers sell much lower than the industry average of 30-40 cars sales per dealer.

In Gujarat last month the company shut down one of its two plants (also its first plant in India) after failing to find a buyer for the Halol-based 20 year-old plant. It is now focusing on the Talegoan-based plant in Maharashtra where its global CEO Mary Barra promised to pump in Rs 6,400 crore till 2020.

“PSA Peugeot Citroen is getting very aggressive in India. It will negotiate for an outright purchase of the Talegoan plant of GM. However, everything will depend on GM's US headquarters as their board is not taking all the calls on India operations,” said a top ranking official from the industry privy to Peugeot’s India plans.

GM for the time being has put on hold investments on new models even as its board of director undergoes a full review of the product portfolio. Its brand Chevrolet has several product gaps such as compact sports utility vehicle, compact sedan, premium hatchback and a regular SUV.

Unable to sustain operations speculations are rife that GM may look to exit India even as it moves to strengthen its China market, the world’s biggest automotive market. GM clocked sales of 3.9 million units last year, more than the total domestic sales of India of all manufacturers put together. GM recently offloaded the Europe-focused Opel and Vauxhall brands to defend its Chinese share.

On the product front too the company was not short of challenges. Despite having showcased a number of models in the last two Auto Expos the company did not achieve much headway for commercially launching them.

A compact SUV (Adra) and a sedan (Essentia) were to be launched this year and next but there has not been any official word from GM on this. In the middle of last year the company aborted plans to launch the Spin multi-purpose vehicle, which it had committed to in January.

In between GM signed a three-year wage agreement with the 2500-odd workers of Talegaon, with average salaries set to go up by Rs 22,000.