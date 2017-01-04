Jan 04, 2017, 09.35 AM | Source: Moneycontrol.com
When bids for Navi Mumbai airport project open next week, GMR Group and Tata Realty will abstain from bidding for the Navi Mumbai airport project due to "onerous" bid conditions, Business Standard reported Wednesday.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
GMR & Tata Realty to keep off Navi Mumbai airport bid
When bids for Navi Mumbai airport project open next week, GMR Group and Tata Realty will abstain from bidding for the Navi Mumbai airport project due to "onerous" bid conditions, Business Standard reported Wednesday.
|
Name*
Email*
Contact No.*
City
Interested in
Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.
Thank you for registering.
Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.