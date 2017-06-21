GMR plans to bid for airport projects in Serbia, Jamaica

Bengaluru-based diversified GMR group plans to bid for airport projects in Serbia and Jamaica as it seeks to expand its airports business to more overseas countries.

The group, which operates the Delhi and Hyderabad airports and won the bid to build Goa's second airport last year, is also developing Mactan Cebu international airport in the Philippines in partnership with Megawide Construction Corp.

"We are bidding for Belgrade and Jamaica airport," GMR Airports President Sidharth Kapur said.

The company has qualified to bid for the expansion and modernisation of Nikola Tesla Airport of Belgrade in Serbia and Kingston Airport in Jamaica, he said.

Nikola Tesla airport, located 17 kilometres from the capital city Belgrade, has flown around 4.92 million passengers in the previous year.

The concession period for the biggest aerodrome in the western Balkan region will be for twenty five years.

The passenger traffic at Norman Manley International Airport at Kingston in Jamaica stands at around 1.6 million annually.

"Besides, we are also bidding for the new airport at Visakahpatnam," Kapur said.

Earlier this month, GMR Airports Ltd, which is a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Ltd, won the bid to develop and operate a greenfield airport at Heraklion in Greece with the Greek company GEK Terna as its partner in the project.

Heraklion airport, located in Crete and the second largest in Greece, is facing capacity constraint.