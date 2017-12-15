GMR-Megawide lowest bidder for $250-mn airport project in Philippines

The GMR Group today said it along with its partner Philippines-based Megawide Construction Corporation emerged as the lowest bidder for the USD 250 million Clark International Airport project in the southeast Asian nation.

Clark airport is being developed by Government of Philippines through a hybrid model with EPC and O&M tenders being issued separately.

According to a statement issued by GMR, the EPC project scope involves design, construction, testing and commissioning of a new terminal with a capacity of eight million passengers per annum.

The consortium will construct the integrated terminal along with specified landside facilities like car parks. The Consortium expects to receive the Notice of Award within one week, it said.

Clark International Airport, formerly known as the Diosdado Macapagal International Airport, is in Pampanga province of Philippines and is about 100 km from the capital Manila.

This is the second airport project which GMR Group will be developing in Philippines along with Megawide Construction Corporation, with the consortium already operating the Mactan Cebu International airport, the second largest airport of Philippines which handles 10 million passengers annually.

Srinivas Bommidala, Chairman Airports, GMR Group said Philippines is a focus market for GMR Group.

"We are confident that this win will further strengthen our position in Philippines and help us develop a strong base for more airports in South East Asia region", said Bommidala.

"We are close to completing the construction of the new terminal at the Mactan Cebu International airport which will be commissioned in June 2018," added Bommidala.

The Php12.50 billion (about USD 250 million) project is expected to be completed in 2020, according to a statement earlier issued by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) of the southeastern nation.