GMR Infra to seek shareholders' nod to raise up Rs 2,500 cr

GMR Infrastructure will seek shareholders' nod to raise up to Rs 2,500 crore through issuance of bonds, equity shares and equity-linked instruments later this month.

At the 21st Annual General Meeting of the company to be held on Friday September 29, "approval of the shareholders is being sought inter-alia for raising funds up to Rs 2,500 crore in one or more tranche through issue of equity shares, equity linked instruments, debentures or any other securities...," GMR Infrastructure said in a filing to BSE.

GMR Group is a leading global infrastructure conglomerate with has interest in various sectors including airport, energy and transportation.

Of the 15 power project which the group has, 10 are in operation and five are under development.