GM India starts discussions with dealers for transition plan

General Motors India has initiated discussions with its dealerships regarding a transition plan following the company's decision to stop selling its vehicles in the country.

"We have this week begun discussions with our individual dealers about a transition plan that supports them and our customers," General Motors India President and Managing Director Kaher Kazem said in a statement.

The company greatly values the strong partnership it had with dealers over many years, he added.

"We are all working to ensure we put our customers at the center of everything we do," Kazem said.

The company is working directly with its dealers to transition to authorised service outlets and to recognise some of the investments made in dealerships, he added.

GM India said it is committed to honouring all vehicle warranties and to providing service and parts to Chevrolet owners well beyond the warranty period.

"We are communicating directly with our customers through our call centre, direct mail and social media channels. If you are a Chevrolet customer you can have peace of mind that you and your vehicle will continue to be supported by Chevrolet," Kazem said.

Allaying fears, he added that the company continues to provide service center support along with 24/7 contact center and roadside assistance for Chevrolet owners.

"GM India is committed to maintaining a service network across key locations in the country with staff trained to take care of all the needs of Chevrolet's maintenance and repair," Kazem said.

Last week, the automaker decided to stop selling its vehicles in India by this year end. The company will now focus on exporting vehicles from its manufacturing plant at Talegaon in Maharashtra after it stopped production at its first plant at Halol in Gujarat last month.