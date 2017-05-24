App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 24, 2017 08:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

GM India starts discussions with dealers for transition plan

GM India said it is committed to honouring all vehicle warranties and to providing service and parts to Chevrolet owners well beyond the warranty period.

GM India starts discussions with dealers for transition plan

General Motors India has initiated discussions with its dealerships regarding a transition plan following the company's decision to stop selling its vehicles in the country.

"We have this week begun discussions with our individual dealers about a transition plan that supports them and our customers," General Motors India President and Managing Director Kaher Kazem said in a statement.

The company greatly values the strong partnership it had with dealers over many years, he added.

"We are all working to ensure we put our customers at the center of everything we do," Kazem said.

The company is working directly with its dealers to transition to authorised service outlets and to recognise some of the investments made in dealerships, he added.

GM India said it is committed to honouring all vehicle warranties and to providing service and parts to Chevrolet owners well beyond the warranty period.

"We are communicating directly with our customers through our call centre, direct mail and social media channels. If you are a Chevrolet customer you can have peace of mind that you and your vehicle will continue to be supported by Chevrolet," Kazem said.

Allaying fears, he added that the company continues to provide service center support along with 24/7 contact center and roadside assistance for Chevrolet owners.

"GM India is committed to maintaining a service network across key locations in the country with staff trained to take care of all the needs of Chevrolet's maintenance and repair," Kazem said.

Last week, the automaker decided to stop selling its vehicles in India by this year end. The company will now focus on exporting vehicles from its manufacturing plant at Talegaon in Maharashtra after it stopped production at its first plant at Halol in Gujarat last month.

tags #Chevrolet #General Motors

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.