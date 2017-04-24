Apr 24, 2017 04:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters
Global steel output rose in March
Global crude steel production rose 4.6 percent to 145 million tonnes in March from the same month a year ago, figures from the World Steel Association showed on Monday.Crude steel output from China, the world's top producer and consumer of the alloy, rose to 72.0 million tonnes, up 1.8 percent from March 2016.