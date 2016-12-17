Global Consumer takes on Godrej Consumer in insecticides market

It is literally GCPL Vs GCPL in the household insecticides space. Former Managing Director of Godrej Consumer Products A. Mahendran, has launched a new range of insecticides to take on market leader Godrej.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Dec 17, 2016, 01.00 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Global Consumer takes on Godrej Consumer in insecticides market

It is literally GCPL Vs GCPL in the household insecticides space. Former Managing Director of Godrej Consumer Products A. Mahendran, has launched a new range of insecticides to take on market leader Godrej.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Global Consumer takes on Godrej Consumer in insecticides market

It is literally GCPL Vs GCPL in the household insecticides space. Former Managing Director of Godrej Consumer Products A. Mahendran, has launched a new range of insecticides to take on market leader Godrej.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

It is literally GCPL Vs GCPL in the household insecticides space. Former Managing Director of Godrej Consumer Products A. Mahendran, has launched a new range of insecticides under his company Global Consumer Products to take on market leader Godrej.

Watch video for more...
Tags  household insecticides A. Mahendran Godrej Consumer Products

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Global Consumer takes on Godrej Consumer in insecticides market

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login