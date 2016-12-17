Dec 17, 2016, 01.00 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
It is literally GCPL Vs GCPL in the household insecticides space. Former Managing Director of Godrej Consumer Products A. Mahendran, has launched a new range of insecticides to take on market leader Godrej.
Global Consumer takes on Godrej Consumer in insecticides market
