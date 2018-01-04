App
Jan 04, 2018 02:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark launches biosimilar of Adalimumab

The biosimilar product, developed by researchers at the Zydus Research Centre, was first launched by Zydus in 2014 and is manufactured at Zydus Biologics, Glenmark said in a statement.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today announced the launch of Adalimumab's biosimilar under a licensing pact with Zydus group firm Cadila Healthcare, for treatment of plaque psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis in the country.

The biosimilar product, developed by researchers at the Zydus Research Centre, was first launched by Zydus in 2014 and is manufactured at Zydus Biologics, Glenmark said in a statement.

The biosimilar will be marketed by Glenmark under the brand name ADALY, it added.

"Being leader in the dermatology segment in India, ADALY is an important launch. The launch of this biosimilar will significantly enhance our presence in this segment," Glenmark India Formulations, Middle East and Africa President Sujesh Vasudevan said.

ADALY will be available to patients in India at a fraction of the global cost, he added without disclosing the exact price at which the product will be sold in the country.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were today trading at Rs 588.40 per scrip on BSE, down 0.65 per cent from previous close.

tags #Business #Companies #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #Zydus Group

