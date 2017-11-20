App
Nov 20, 2017 10:30 AM IST

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for contraceptive tablets

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hailey 24 Fe (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets, USP and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), 1 mg/20 mcg, the generic version of Loestrin 1 24 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals," the company said in a BSE filing today.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic version of Loestrin tablets used to prevent pregnancy.



According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 months to September 2017, the Loestrin 24 Fe tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 96.7 million, Glenmark said.

The company's current portfolio consists of 128 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 59 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.

The stock was trading at Rs 591, up 1.23 per cent, on the BSE.

