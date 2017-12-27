App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 27, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for contraceptive drug

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP and Ferrous Fumarate tablets, 1 mg/20 mcg, the generic version of Minastrin 24 Fe tablets," the company said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for a generic version of Minastrin 24 tablets used for prevention of pregnancy.

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP and Ferrous Fumarate tablets, 1 mg/20 mcg, the generic version of Minastrin 24 Fe tablets," the company said in a BSE filing.

The approved product is a generic version of Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Ltd's Minastrin 24 Fe tablets.

For the 12 months to October 2017, the Minastrin 24 Fe tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 337 million, Glenmark said, citing IQVIA sales data.

The company's current portfolio consists of 130 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 58 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares were trading at Rs 585, up 2.13 per cent, on the BSE.

tags #ANDA #Business #Companies #drug #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals #USFDA

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.