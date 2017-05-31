App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 31, 2017 11:11 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for ADHD drug

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U S FDA) for Atomoxetine Capsules USP, 10 mg, 18 mg, 25 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 100 mg, the generic version of Strattera Capsules of Eli Lilly and Company," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Glenmark gets USFDA nod for ADHD drug

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has received final approval from the US health regulator for generic version of Strattera Capsules, used in treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U S FDA) for Atomoxetine Capsules USP, 10 mg, 18 mg, 25 mg, 40 mg, 60 mg, 80 mg and 100 mg, the generic version of Strattera Capsules of Eli Lilly and Company," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

According to IMS Health sales data for the 12 months to April 2017, the Strattera capsules achieved annual sales of approximately USD 1.1 billion, Glenmark said.

The company's current portfolio consists of 117 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 67 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares were trading at Rs 632.95 on the BSE, up 1.39 per cent, on BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.