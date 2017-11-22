Glenmark gets USFDA clearance for contraceptive drug

Glenmark Pharmaceutical has received final approval from the US health regulator for a generic version of Loestrin tablets used to prevent pregnancy.

"Glenmark Pharmaceuticals USA has been granted final approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Hailey Fe 1/20 (Norethindrone Acetate and Ethinyl Estradiol tablets USP, 1 mg/20 mcg and Ferrous Fumarate tablets), the generic version of Loestrin 1/20 Fe tablets, of Allergan Pharmaceuticals," the company said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

For the 12 months to September 2017, the Loestrin Fe 1/20 tablets market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 116.8 million, Glenmark said, citing IQVIATM sales data.

The company's current portfolio consists of 129 products authorised for distribution at the US marketplace and 58 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) pending approval with the USFDA.

The stock was trading at Rs 592.85, up 0.08 percent, on the BSE.