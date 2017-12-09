GE's Firstbuild signs up with T-Works to set up India hub

The GE Appliance’s FirstBuild on Saturday signed an agreement with T-Works, an incubator set up by the Telangana government for e-hardware startups, to establish the FirstBuild India hub.

An official release said that FirstBuild, based out of Louisville, Kentucky, is a global co-creation community that harnesses the brainpower of the maker movement to change the way major home appliances are conceived, designed and manufactured.

It said that FirstBuild decided to set up its India operations in Hyderabad at T-Works after evaluating options across multiple cities.

It informed that FirstBuild India proposes to focus on IoT and business processes in appliances and manufacturing, and looks to engage with T-Works and the maker community in knowledge sharing, skills development and community-driven open-platform innovation.

According to an official release, the agreement was signed by Sujai Karampuri, Director Electronics, and Chandramouli Vijjhala, Chief Information Officer, GE Appliances India in the presence of Telangana IT and Industries Minister K T Rama Rao.