Dec 06, 2017 12:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters
Dec 06, 2017 12:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

German trains collide near Duesseldorf, several people injured

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn said a passenger train of the regional provider National Express drove into a freight train from DB Cargo about 1830 GMT in the town of Meerbusch.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Several people were injured in a train crash on Tuesday near the German city of Duesseldorf, fire department and police spokesmen said.

The Meerbusch fire department said up to 150 passengers were on the train and that 5 people suffered injuries.

A police spokesman earlier had told German broadcaster ARD that about 50 people had been injured in the train crash.

A German government spokesman said Chancellor Angela Merkel had been briefed on the situation.

