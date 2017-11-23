App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 23, 2017 07:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

German industrial giant ThyssenKrupp defends Tata steel merger

The tie-up, announced end-September to form Europe's second biggest steel works after ArcelorMittal, has sparked fears for 4,000 jobs in production and administration that hang in the balance.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

German heavy industry giant ThyssenKrupp today defended its disputed merger with India's Tata Steel, saying its restructuring plan and the tie-up would help to secure tens of thousands of jobs.

The tie-up, announced end-September to form Europe's second biggest steel works after ArcelorMittal, has sparked fears for 4,000 jobs in production and administration that hang in the balance.

Today, thousands of workers, some holding up signs saying "We are the future", answered a call by metal works union IG Metall to protest at the group's Andernach site in western Germany.

But ThyssenKrupp chief executive Heinrich Hiesinger defended the merger and planned overhaul at the conglomerate, saying: "We will perhaps cut thousands of jobs, but we will also secure tens of thousands of jobs with this co- enterprise."

related news

"The problem of overcapacity in Europe's steel product remains unsolved, and we are convinced that this merger plan is the best solution to provide the means to become the number two in steel in Europe, and to generate synergies that we would not have been able to achieve on our own," he said.

The merged holding company will be headquartered in the Netherlands and the deal should be completed by the end of 2018, added the German group.

Hiesinger's comments came as the group posted an annual loss of 649 million euros for the year ending September, due mainly to a one-off charge related to the sale of Brazilian steel mill CSA.

ThyssenKrupp, which makes products ranging from submarines to car parts to elevators, had issued a profit warning in May about the exceptional charge.

Nevertheless, its annual loss was wider than the 554 million-euro loss predicted by analysts from the financial service Factset.

tags #Business #Companies #Thyssenkrupp AG #World News

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.