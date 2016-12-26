Geofin Comtrade appoints HDFC Banks Balakrishnan as MD & CEO

Broking firm Geofin Comtrade today said it has appointed Vinodkumar Balakrishnan as its managing director and chief executive officer.
Dec 26, 2016, 05.39 PM | Source: PTI

Geofin Comtrade appoints HDFC Bank's Balakrishnan as MD & CEO

Broking firm Geofin Comtrade today said it has appointed Vinodkumar Balakrishnan as its managing director and chief executive officer.

Geofin Comtrade appoints HDFC Banks Balakrishnan as MD & CEO

Broking firm Geofin Comtrade today said it has appointed Vinodkumar Balakrishnan as its managing director and chief executive officer.

Geofin Comtrade appoints HDFC Banks Balakrishnan as MD & CEO
Broking firm Geofin Comtrade today said it has appointed Vinodkumar Balakrishnan as its managing director and chief executive officer.

Balakrishnan previously worked as HDFC Bank's vice president and cluster head in its branch banking division.

"In a two-decade long career, Balakrishnan has served across diverse domains like teaching, IT, depository, branch banking and corporate training," Geofin Comtrade said.

C P Krishnan, a whole-time member with Geofin, said that as MD and CEO, Balakrishnan "will help in broadly expanding our footprint across newer product domains and steer the organisation to greater growth trajectories".

The Kochi-based brokerage deals in commodity futures.

It is one of the leading national level broker specialising in commodities with a presence in more than 100 locations across India and a client base of more than 30,000 customers.

Geofin Comtrade appoints HDFC Banks Balakrishnan as MD & CEO
