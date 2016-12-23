Genset sales down 20-25% post demonetisation: Kirloskar

Demonetisation has affected the diesel generator sector, which has seen sales of small gensets slump by 20-25 per cent, Kirsloskar Oil Engine said today.
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap SME Special
Dec 23, 2016, 07.19 PM | Source: PTI

"Prior to demonetisation, the sector was growing at 10 per cent. Post demonetisation, it has affected sales of gensets up to 30kva by 20-25 per cent," Kirsloskar Oil Engine Ltd (KOEL) VP and Business Head (Power Generation) Sanjeev Nimkar said here.

He was in the city to announce the launch of high horsepower gensets.

Nimkar said after a gap of 2-3 years, the sector was in a growth mode driven by the road infrastructure sector, but demonetisation has affected the sales of portable and small gensets.

He said due to a muted Q4, the full year growth for the industry is expected at 8 per cent.

Meanwhile, KOEL is eyeing at least 10 per cent sales growth during the current fiscal compared to around Rs 2,500 crore topline registered in 2015-16, Nimkar said.

The company is also conducting trials for hybrid gensets which would combine grid, solar, battery and diesel for uninterrupted power with minimum use of fossil fuel, he added.

 

