Dec 30, 2016, 12.22 PM | Source: PTI
It further said: "Both the thermal power projects are located in Tamil Nadu. This is in line with the government's focus on upgrading the power infrastructure in the country." Shares of GE Power India were trading 5.80 percent higher at Rs 478.05 apiece on BSE.
GE Power India bags Rs 271 cr contract from BHEL
"GE Power India Ltd has been awarded a contract worth approximately RS 271.1 crore by Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) to supply components and services for the supercritical steam generator island packages for 2x800 MW coal-based Uppur Thermal Power Project and 1x800MW coal-based North Chennai Supercritical Thermal Power Project Stage-III," the company said in a BSE filing.
