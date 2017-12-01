App
Dec 01, 2017 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

GDP growth figures will seal mouths of Modi critics: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Alleging that Gandhi had used "derogatory" words to criticise GST, Rupani said despite the hue and cry generated against the rollout of the indirect tax regime and noteban by the Congress, both these decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have yielded fruits.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Accusing Congress and party vice-president Rahul Gandhi of creating unnecessary "uproar" over the state of economy, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today said the latest GDP figures would "seal the mouths" of those who have been creating noise like "crows".

"Ever since the Modi government took some bold decisions, such as noteban and GST, for putting the economy back on track, Congress leaders created a huge uproar, claiming that the economy is on the downhill due to these steps. They have been creating noise like crows, claiming that business was hit very badly," Rupani told reporters here.

Rupani was referring to the rise in GDP growth rate to 6.3 per cent in the July-September period of 2017-18.

"Looking at the upcoming assembly polls in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi criticised GST by using very derogatory words. But now, the latest GDP figures will seal their mouths, as we have achieved 6.3 per cent GDP growth, higher than the previous quarter, when it was 5.7 per cent," the chief minister said.

In his election rallies, the Congress scion had termed GST as the "Gabbar Singh Tax".

Citing the GDP figures, Rupani claimed that whatever steps taken by Modi were for betterment of the economy.

"Though Congress is trying to instigate people by claiming that GST and demonetisation had ruined the economy as well as businesses, the latest GDP figures have proved that both these steps has boosted the development of the country," he said.

