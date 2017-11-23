GCCS: PM Modi calls for cyberspace mechanism to address global issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there is need for creating a global mechanism for cyberspace, addressing the gathering at the fifth edition of the Global Conference on Cyber Space.

"The large multi-stakeholder participation at this event, is proof of the global endorsement that this platform has received. Nation states, the industry, academia and civil society, all need to work towards a formal collaborative framework. This will enable a secure cyberspace which improves quality of life," PM Modi said in his concluding remarks at the inaugural session in Delhi.

The suggestion gains importance in an increasingly connected world, as everything from commerce to voice calls and crime take place over the internet.

While there are bodies such as the International Telecommunications Union, the United Nations specialized agency for information and communication technologies, and non-profit Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, which is often called the phone book of the Internet, there is no grouping that takes a consolidated view of cyberspace issues as a whole.

"While there is no laid down path, it will be interesting to see how these conversations progress. A lot of countries brought it up in the bilateral discussions post the GCCS inaugural address, and Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has taken it forward,' said a government official on the sidelines of the GCCS.

If a mechanism such as this takes shape, India is ready to play its role in the global cyber community, the official added.