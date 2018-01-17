App
Jan 17, 2018 11:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gayatri Projects bags Rs 923-cr road projects in Odisha

"Gayatri Projects bagged two new orders worth Rs 529 crore and Rs 394 crore from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)," Gayatri Projects said in a BSE filing today.

Gayatri Projects has secured orders for two road projects worth Rs 923 crore from NHAI in Odisha.

The first project is for rehabilitation and upgradation of four-laning of Cuttack-Angul section of NH-42 from km 60.200 to km 112 (package 2) in Odisha.

The second project is for four laning of Rajamunda- Barkote section of NH-23 in Odisha.

The company said these projects will be executed on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis.

Shares of Gayatri Projects were trading 0.99 per cent up at Rs 214.85 apiece on BSE.

