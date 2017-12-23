Gayatri Projects bags Rs 1,339 crore order from NHAI

Gayatri Projects Ltd in a JV has bagged a Rs 1,339 crore road project contract in Jammu and Kashmir from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company has secured the contract in joint venture with public joint stock company 'Kyivmetrobud' i.e Gayatri-KMB (JV), from NHAI, Gayatri Projects said in a BSE filing.

The contract is for construction of stand along ring road/bypass around Jammu city.

Shares of Gayatri Projects were trading up by 1.79 per cent at Rs 218.60 on BSE.