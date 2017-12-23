App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 21, 2017 12:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gayatri Projects bags Rs 1,339 crore order from NHAI

The company has secured the contract in joint venture with public joint stock company 'Kyivmetrobud' i.e Gayatri-KMB (JV), from NHAI, Gayatri Projects said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Gayatri Projects Ltd in a JV has bagged a Rs 1,339 crore road project contract in Jammu and Kashmir from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The company has secured the contract in joint venture with public joint stock company 'Kyivmetrobud' i.e Gayatri-KMB (JV), from NHAI, Gayatri Projects said in a BSE filing.

The contract is for construction of stand along ring road/bypass around Jammu city.

Shares of Gayatri Projects were trading up by 1.79 per cent at Rs 218.60 on BSE.

tags #BSE #Business #comapnies #Gayatri Projects #NHAI

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.