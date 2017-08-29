Gautam Singhania says father gave him 37% stake based on family understanding

Gautam Singhania, who is entangled in a legal battle with his father Vijaypat Singhania, has said that he is the only legitimate heir to Raymond, according to a report in The Economic Times.

He refuted his father's statement that the latter made a mistake by gifting 37.17 percent stake worth over Rs 1,000 crore to his son. Gautam Singhania added that the transfer was agreed upon long ago as he was the only son in the business and had worked hard for it.

The Raymond chairman and managing director further said that giving the stake to others would have created disruption to the group of companies.

"Who would have he given it to? Let's be blunt ... I have worked 35 years here, 16 hours a day. It was an agreement from day one. It has been a family understanding for 30 years. What is the big deal," Singhania told the newspaper.

The Raymond head is waging a legal battle against his family members including his father regarding a proposal to sell the company-owned JK House to promoters at what is alleged as throwaway price.

"The whole game for me changed when I took shareholding control from my father two and a half years ago. I could take a lot of decision to enhance growth which I was not able to do earlier. I am being very blunt... a lot of things you can't do because of politics," he said.

"Today, Raymond is in a different space. There is a realisation that what we are doing is right. Otherwise market would not be rewarding us," he added.