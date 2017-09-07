Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for September 7

Remain extra cautious while trading, as the Moon is in Rahu's Nakshatra today. From 9.55 to 10.55 Nifty may go down step by step, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Remain extra cautious while trading, as the Moon is in Rahu's Nakshatra today. From 9.55 to 10.55 Nifty may go down step by step. From 10.55 to 11.55, avoid trading, as there are less chances of making money.

From 11.55 to 13.20 Nifty will go down step by step. From 13.20 to 13.45 Nifty will suddenly jump, and then remain there till 15.30.