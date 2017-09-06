Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for September 6

From 10:15 to 11:00 Nifty may go down. From 11:00 to 12.30, it will be totally unreliable and a risky slot. But, Nifty may go up. From 12.30 till next one hour, remain cautious as it is a very negative period, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Around opening time, exit on getting a profit for the stocks you have carried forward. During initial one hour, Nifty will pass time around a psychological figure on the positive side.

During last two hours, you will witness positive effect of global and European markets.