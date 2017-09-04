Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for September 4

From 9:15 to 10:30 overall Nifty will maintain the surface level. From 10:30 to 13:45 Nifty will be mixed to negative. From 13:45 to 15:30 overall view of Nifty is positive, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

