Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for September 11

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Don't depend on the initial 30 minutes for taking a new position, as the forthcoming period will be very risky. From 9.45 to 13.00 Nifty will go down.

Between 13.00 till the closing bell, the overall view on Nifty is positive.