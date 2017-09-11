App
Sep 11, 2017 09:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for September 11

Don't depend on the initial 30 minutes for taking a new position, as the forthcoming period will be very risky. From 9.45 to 13.00 Nifty will go down, says Ganesha.

Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Don't depend on the initial 30 minutes for taking a new position, as the forthcoming period will be very risky. From 9.45 to 13.00 Nifty will go down.

Between 13.00 till the closing bell, the overall view on Nifty is positive.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

