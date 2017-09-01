App
Sep 01, 2017 08:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for September 1

Deal cautiously, as today is the last trading day, but the first day of this month. Divide this day in three parts wherein, during the first part of one hour, Nifty will pass time on the positive side. During the second part - 10.55-13.55 do intraday trade, says Ganesha.

Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Deal cautiously, as today is the last trading day, but the first day of this month. Divide this day in three parts wherein, during the first part of one hour, Nifty will pass time on the positive side. During the second part - 10.55-13.55 do intraday trade. Also expect good movement on both the sides. If you know how to deal, you will earn a good profit.

During the third part - 13.55-15.30 Nifty trend will fluctuate on the up side with a very small margin. But, this period may be slightly boring.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks #Nifty

