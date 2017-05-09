May 09, 2017 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 9
Opening will be positive, and then Nifty may move downwards. Hence, prepare yourself accordingly, says Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
Today's atmosphere shall be like a 20-20 Match.
Opening will be positive, and then Nifty may move downwards. Hence, prepare yourself accordingly.
From 10.00 am to 11.00 am, Nifty may go down. Between 11.00 am to 12.30 pm, Nifty will go up slightly, and remain stable at that level.
The period from 12.30 pm to 15.00 pm is best for intraday, you shall earn a profit on both sides.
Between 15.00 pm to 15.30 pm, Nifty shall go up slightly.