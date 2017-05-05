App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 05, 2017 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 5

Moon-Rahu conjunction may confuse the market today. The opening may be on the downside and then immediately go up. Hence it will be totally unreliable, says Ganesha.

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 5
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

The Moon-Rahu conjunction may confuse the market today. The opening may be on the downside and then immediately go up. Hence it will be totally unreliable.

From 10.00 am to 11.00 am, do delivery based work for 'A' group stocks only. Nifty may remain on the soft side.

The time frame between 11.00 am to 14.30 pm will be boring. Hence avoid trading, as overall this shall be a dull period.

From 14.30 pm to 15.00 pm, Nifty may go down.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks #Nifty

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.