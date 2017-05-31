Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 31
Around 14.30 pm, buy and exit around the closing time, if it is profitable, says Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.
Returns received during the 3 years of various governments:-
3 years of Narsimha Rao government – 218 percent returns.
3 years of Vajpayee government – 40 percent returns.
3 years of Manmohan Singh – 191 percent returns.
Hence, overall India's stock market was strong. The market will remain strong till 2019.
The market may not remain steady anywhere, thus deal as per your skills today.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.