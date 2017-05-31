Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 31

Around 14.30 pm, buy and exit around the closing time, if it is profitable, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Returns received during the 3 years of various governments:-

3 years of Manmohan Singh – 191 percent returns.

Hence, overall India's stock market was strong. The market will remain strong till 2019.

The market may not remain steady anywhere, thus deal as per your skills today.

