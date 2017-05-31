App
May 31, 2017 08:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 31

Around 14.30 pm, buy and exit around the closing time, if it is profitable, says Ganesha.

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 31
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Returns received during the 3 years of various governments:-

3 years of Modi government – 24 percent returns.
3 years of Narsimha Rao government – 218 percent returns.
3 years of Vajpayee government – 40 percent returns.

3 years of Manmohan Singh – 191 percent returns.

Hence, overall India's stock market was strong. The market will remain strong till 2019.

The market may not remain steady anywhere, thus deal as per your skills today.

Around 14.30 pm, buy and exit around the closing time, if it is profitable.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi #Ganeshaspeaks #Nifty

