Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 30

Ganesha also advises to remain cautious in telecom companies. Do intraday with delivery capacity.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

You can invest with three years capacity in big companies like

Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin and Dr Reddy’s Labs.

Around 9.30 am, buy Nifty and around 10 am exit. Around 12.30 pm, sell and immediately exit on making a profit.

Around 13.30 pm, buy and exit on earning a satisfying amount.