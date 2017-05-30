App
May 30, 2017 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 30

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 30
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

You can invest with three years capacity in big companies like

Sun Pharma, Aurobindo Pharma, Glenmark Pharma, Lupin and Dr Reddy’s Labs.

Ganesha also advises to remain cautious in telecom companies. Do intraday with delivery capacity.

Around 9.30 am, buy Nifty and around 10 am exit. Around 12.30 pm, sell and immediately exit on making a profit.

Around 13.30 pm, buy and exit on earning a satisfying amount.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi #Ganeshaspeaks #Nifty

