Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 29

From opening to 9.45am, allow the market to stabilise. Between 9.45 am to 13.00 pm, Nifty will go up. From 13.00 pm to 15.00 pm, Nifty may go down, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Nifty is at a high level of 9600 but you can see the condition of Sun Pharma, Cipla and Lupin.

During the last 30 minutes Nifty shall go up.