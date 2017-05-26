Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 26

From 9.15 am to 9.55 am, Nifty may go down. Between 9.55 am to 11.30 am, Nifty will go up. From 11.30 am to 12.00 pm, a correction in Nifty is likely, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Between 12.00 pm to 13.05 pm, Nifty will move upwards. From 13.05 pm to 14.00 pm Nifty may move downwards. Between 14.00 pm to 14.35 pm, Nifty shall go up.

From 14.35 pm to 15.09 pm, Nifty may go down. Between 15.09 pm to 15.3o pm, Nifty will go up.