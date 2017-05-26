Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 26
From 9.15 am to 9.55 am, Nifty may go down. Between 9.55 am to 11.30 am, Nifty will go up. From 11.30 am to 12.00 pm, a correction in Nifty is likely, says Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.
From 9.15 am to 9.55 am, Nifty may go down. Between 9.55 am to 11.30 am, Nifty will go up. From 11.30 am to 12.00 pm, a correction in Nifty is likely.
Between 12.00 pm to 13.05 pm, Nifty will move upwards. From 13.05 pm to 14.00 pm Nifty may move downwards. Between 14.00 pm to 14.35 pm, Nifty shall go up.
From 14.35 pm to 15.09 pm, Nifty may go down. Between 15.09 pm to 15.3o pm, Nifty will go up.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.