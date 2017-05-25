Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 25

From opening to 9.45 am, Nifty may go down. Between 9.45 am to 12.45 pm, a WV-shaped graph is foreseen. Hence, decide accordingly, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

From 12.45 pm to 13.45 pm Nifty may go down, step by step. Thereafter it will go up, step by step, till the end of the day.