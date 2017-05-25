May 25, 2017 08:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 25
From opening to 9.45 am, Nifty may go down. Between 9.45 am to 12.45 pm, a WV-shaped graph is foreseen. Hence, decide accordingly, says Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of GaneshaspeaksPlease consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the
previous time slot.
From 12.45 pm to 13.45 pm Nifty may go down, step by step. Thereafter it will go up, step by step, till the end of the day.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.