May 24, 2017 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 24

The period from 9.15 am to 10.00 am may be very risky, as a very confusing pattern is foreseen and it may take some time to stabilise, says Ganesha.

Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

The period from 9.15 am to 10.00 am may be very risky, as a very confusing pattern is foreseen and it may take some time to stabilise.

Between 10.00 am to 13.00 pm, Nifty may remain around a psychological figure. From 13.00 pm to 15.00 pm, Nifty may go down slightly.

During the last half an hour, a bounce is expected.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

