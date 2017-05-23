App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 23, 2017 08:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 23

Wait till the opening and around 10.00 am buy and then around 10.30 am exit. Around 12.00 pm buy and around 13.13 pm take an exit, says Ganesha.

Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Wait till the opening and around 10.00 am buy and then around 10.30 am exit. Around 12.00 pm  buy and around 13.13 pm take an exit.

Around 13.13 pm sell and exit on earning a profit without waiting for anyone.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks #Nifty

