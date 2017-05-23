Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 23

Wait till the opening and around 10.00 am buy and then around 10.30 am exit. Around 12.00 pm buy and around 13.13 pm take an exit, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Around 13.13 pm sell and exit on earning a profit without waiting for anyone.