Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 19

From 9.15 am to 9.30 am, Nifty will go up. Between 9.30 am to 10.30 a,, Nifty may go down, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

From 10.30 am to 13.45 pm, Nifty shall move upwards. Between 13.45 pm to 14.30 pm, Nifty may move downwards.

From 14.30 pm to 15.15 pm, Nifty shall go up.

Expect pressure during last 15 minutes, foretells Ganesha one week in advance.