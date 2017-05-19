May 19, 2017 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 19
From 9.15 am to 9.30 am, Nifty will go up. Between 9.30 am to 10.30 a,, Nifty may go down, says Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
From 10.30 am to 13.45 pm, Nifty shall move upwards. Between 13.45 pm to 14.30 pm, Nifty may move downwards.
From 14.30 pm to 15.15 pm, Nifty shall go up.
Expect pressure during last 15 minutes, foretells Ganesha one week in advance.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.