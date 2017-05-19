App
May 19, 2017 08:46 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 19

From 9.15 am to 9.30 am, Nifty will go up. Between 9.30 am to 10.30 a,, Nifty may go down, says Ganesha.

Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

From 9.15 am to 9.30 am, Nifty will go up. Between 9.30 am to 10.30 a,, Nifty may go down.

From 10.30 am to 13.45 pm, Nifty shall move upwards. Between 13.45 pm to 14.30 pm, Nifty may move downwards.

From 14.30 pm to 15.15 pm, Nifty shall go up.

Expect pressure during last 15 minutes, foretells Ganesha one week in advance.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks #Nifty

