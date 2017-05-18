App
Stocks
May 18, 2017 07:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 18

If you cannot understand, avoid trading in the market today. From 9.15 am to 12.15 pm, only do hedging, advises Ganesha.

Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Now Call-Put may be boring. Hence change your strategy, advises Ganesha.

Today the intraday graph will resemble the shape of an electric current.

Between 12.15 pm to 13.30 pm, an upward jump at Nifty is foreseen.

From 13.30 pm to 14.00 pm, Nifty may go down.

Between 14.00 pm to 15.30 pm, Nifty will initially go up, and then immediately move down.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks #Nifty

