you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
May 17, 2017 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 17

Today and during the next two days, the period from opening till 10.30 am, which is the initial one hour, it will be very crucial for the market, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Today and during the next two days, the period from opening till 10.30 am, which is the initial one hour, it will be very crucial for the market.

Between 10.30 am to 11.50 am, overall Nifty will go up. From 11.50 am to 12.20 pm, a correction in Nifty is indicated.

Between 12.20 pm to 13.10 pm, Nifty may pass time.

From 13.10 pm onwards the market may go down, step by step.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

