Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 16

The market will also gain pace due to the Sun-Mars combination. These 2 combinations may confuse you while trading today. Do delivery based work today, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

The Moon-Saturn combination may slow down the market.

Around 10.10 am buy and around 11.11 am exit. Around 12.12 pm again buy and around 13.13 pm take an exit.

Around 13.13 pm sell and immediately exit on making a profit.