May 16, 2017 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 16
The market will also gain pace due to the Sun-Mars combination. These 2 combinations may confuse you while trading today. Do delivery based work today, says Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
The Moon-Saturn combination may slow down the market.
The market will also gain pace due to the Sun-Mars combination. These 2 combinations may confuse you while trading today. Do delivery based work today.
Around 10.10 am buy and around 11.11 am exit. Around 12.12 pm again buy and around 13.13 pm take an exit.
Around 13.13 pm sell and immediately exit on making a profit.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.