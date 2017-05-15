Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 15

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Book your profit for any stock brought forward from March 2017.

Observe the opening, as it will be positive and then immediately go down.

From 9.30 am to 10.30 am just do trading. Between 10.30 am to 13.40 pm, overall Nifty will go up.

From 13.40 pm to 15.30 pm, overall view at Nifty will be soft to mixed.