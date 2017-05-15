May 15, 2017 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 15
From 9.30 am to 10.30 am just do trading. Between 10.30 am to 13.40 pm, overall Nifty will go up, says Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
Book your profit for any stock brought forward from March 2017.
Observe the opening, as it will be positive and then immediately go down.
From 13.40 pm to 15.30 pm, overall view at Nifty will be soft to mixed.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.