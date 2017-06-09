App
Jun 09, 2017 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 9

Expect a lot of volatility today, as the Moon is in Mercury's constellation. Today Bank Nifty will fluctuate more, as compared to Nifty. RBI may possibly reduce the interest rates in future, foretells Ganesha.

Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Expect a lot of volatility today, as the Moon is in Mercury's constellation.

Today Bank Nifty will fluctuate more, as compared to Nifty. RBI may possibly reduce the interest rates in future, foretells Ganesha today.

From 9.15 am to 10.30 am, Nifty will pass time around the same figure.

Between 10.30 am to 11.30 am, you may not understand anything. Hence, take a tea break, and avoid taking any position. From 10.30 am to 13.55 pm, Nifty may go down, step by step.

Between 13.55 pm to 15.10 pm, Nifty will go up, step by step. During the last 20 minutes, profit booking is foreseen.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology #Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks #Nifty

