Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 9

Expect a lot of volatility today, as the Moon is in Mercury's constellation. Today Bank Nifty will fluctuate more, as compared to Nifty. RBI may possibly reduce the interest rates in future, foretells Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

From 9.15 am to 10.30 am, Nifty will pass time around the same figure.

Between 10.30 am to 11.30 am, you may not understand anything. Hence, take a tea break, and avoid taking any position. From 10.30 am to 13.55 pm, Nifty may go down, step by step.

Between 13.55 pm to 15.10 pm, Nifty will go up, step by step. During the last 20 minutes, profit booking is foreseen.