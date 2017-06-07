Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 7

From 9.15 am to 11.15 am, wait till the opening, as a M-shaped graph is foreseen. Between 11.15 am till the closing bell, a W-shaped graph is expected. Hence decide accordingly, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Currently all planets are moving separately and hence they are balanced. Daily book profit or loss during this week and read the monthly file completely. Don't do anything today, advises Ganesha.

launched, which shall give ratings in a different manner. This will be a historic step.

