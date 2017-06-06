Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 6
Mercury has now moved into Taurus sign, which is ruled by Venus. Jupiter will turn direct from June 6, 2017. Consequently, the sugar sector will gain strength, foretells Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.
There are 2 slots, wherein you should take a risk:(1) Around 11.00 am buy and around 12.00 pm, exit.
(2) Around 14.15 pm buy and around 15.15 pm take an exit.Last week, 100 stocks were on 52-week high and 35 stocks were on
lifetime high.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.