Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 5

After the opening and till 12.15 pm, overall Nifty will be strong. From 12.15 pm to 14.30 pm, overall view is slightly negative, or on the soft side, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Today is World Environment Day, hence we should also make efforts to preserve the environment for our forthcoming generation.

Between 14.30 pm to 15.30 pm, Nifty will go up.