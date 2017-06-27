Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 27

From 12.43 pm to 14.43 pm, Nifty will go up. Between 14.43 pm to 15.30 pm, a downward pattern at Nifty is foreseen, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Aggressive deals and cash liquidity is indicated due to Surya-Mangal Angarak Dosh and as the Moon is in Cancer sign.

GST Bill will be presented on July 1, 2017 amidst objection and confusion about its procedure.

Nifty will be slightly stronger during the next week but it is difficult to predict the number of points before one week.

time-pass period.

From 12.43 pm to 14.43 pm, Nifty will go up. Between 14.43 pm to 15.30 pm, a downward pattern at Nifty is foreseen.