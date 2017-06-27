Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 27
From 12.43 pm to 14.43 pm, Nifty will go up. Between 14.43 pm to 15.30 pm, a downward pattern at Nifty is foreseen, says Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of GaneshaspeaksPlease consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act
accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.
Aggressive deals and cash liquidity is indicated due to Surya-Mangal Angarak Dosh and as the Moon is in Cancer sign.
GST Bill will be presented on July 1, 2017 amidst objection and confusion about its procedure.
Nifty will be slightly stronger during the next week but it is difficult to predict the number of points before one week.From opening to 9.43 am, Nifty shall be unreliable. Between 9.43 am to 12.43 pm, Nifty will move on both the sides but overall it shall be a
time-pass period.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.