Jun 27, 2017 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 27

From 12.43 pm to 14.43 pm, Nifty will go up. Between 14.43 pm to 15.30 pm, a downward pattern at Nifty is foreseen, says Ganesha.

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 27
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act

accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Aggressive deals and cash liquidity is indicated due to Surya-Mangal Angarak Dosh and as the Moon is in Cancer sign.

GST Bill will be presented on July 1, 2017 amidst objection and confusion about its procedure.

Nifty will be slightly stronger during the next week but it is difficult to predict the number of points before one week.

From opening to 9.43 am, Nifty shall be unreliable. Between 9.43 am to 12.43 pm, Nifty will move on both the sides but overall it shall be a

time-pass period.

From 12.43 pm to 14.43 pm, Nifty will go up. Between 14.43 pm to 15.30 pm, a downward pattern at Nifty is foreseen.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

