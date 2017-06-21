Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for June 21

Ganesha avoids predicting for today and also advises you to avoid trading today. Hence do delivery based work, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Actually Ganesha avoids predicting for today and also advises you to avoid trading today. But, you may not agree, hence do delivery based work. This is a zero weightage day. Intraday traders should take decisions after reading our monthly and weekly file. F&O traders should take decisions after reading the monthly file and slots in our book. Short term traders or investors intending to reshuffle should proceed as per our book. Before taking any decision, combine fundamental, technical and astrology and trade after taking a 3D view.

Around 10.39 am, sell Nifty and exit on earning Rs 3. Around 14.10 pm or 14.40 pm exit.

Consider this prediction as per your capacity and don't blame Ganesha, if it does not work out.